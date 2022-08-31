FG Launches Presidential Delivery Tracker to Monitor Ministries’ Performances

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The federal government has launched the Presidential Delivery Tracker as well as a website developed by the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) to track, review and periodically report to the president on performance of ministries.

The initiative is expected to enhance the delivery of the ministerial mandates towards the achievement of the nine priorities of the federal government.

It was launched yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha said the CDCU has in the last two years successfully driven government’s delivery initiative to incorporate a systematic feedback mechanism from the citizens into the design and operationalisation of its performance management system.

This, it stated was in recognition of citizens’ critical roles in promoting inclusive and citizen-centered governance.

He described the Presidential Delivery Tracker (PDT) App as a co-creation platform that aims to connect citizens to governance in Nigeria by increasing their access to the federal government’s presidential priority policies, programmes, and projects.

Mustapha said citizens’ engagement enables government to broaden the development dialogue to include the views and perspectives of traditionally marginalised groups, leading to more inclusive institutions – governments, development organisations, and donor agencies alike.

He added that the aim of the CDCU was to empower citizens to make their voices heard, build citizens engagement programme that works and participation that increases benefits if discussed with the people.

The SGF said the Presidential Delivery Tracker and CDCU website would serve as means of disseminating information on public service delivery to the citizens and foster citizens’ voice, discussion, and debate to demand for service improvement.

“In a democratic nation like ours, it is imperative for our citizens to know their rights and obligations and to demand and access quality services through the instrumentality of government.

“This will not only promote effective project implementation, instill a desire for high standard, but also deepen accountability and transparency at all levels and stimulate continued policy dialogue and strategic engagement among all stakeholders,” Mustapha said.

He assured stakeholders and the public that feedbacks received from both platforms would be given the deserved attention.

He also commended the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for developing the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council.

According to him, the policy defines the framework for the institutionalisation of the practices of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) to promote good governance, learning and accountability for results that will contribute to the improvement of socio-economic development of Nigeria and enhancement of the citizens’ well-being.