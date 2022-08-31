Company Offers Free Lie Detector Test to Presidential Candidates

Nigeria’s premier polygraph company, Hogan Polygraph and Investigations Limited, is offering a free lie detector test to all presidential and gubernatorial candidates. The company said it will provide this service as a means to ensure the Nigerian populace elects the most honest and ethical leaders.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Hogan Polygraph and Investigations Limited, Paul Ibirogba, in a statement made available to THISDAY said: “Companies across the nation are utilizing polygraph examinations as a tool to eliminate applicants with a fraudulent history in order to protect their revenue from embezzlement and to verify employment history; the same can be done so that the Nigerian public chooses the best political candidates.”

He added that Nigerians are increasingly demanding greater accountability, transparency and integrity from politicians, and a polygraph could help the electorate discern the leaders who have the nation’s best interest at heart.

According to Hogan Polygraph and Investigations, political candidates who agree to a free lie detector test would be required to sign a waiver allowing the test results to be released to the public.