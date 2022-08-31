  • Wednesday, 31st August, 2022

Company Offers Free Lie Detector Test to Presidential Candidates

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Nigeria’s premier polygraph company, Hogan Polygraph and Investigations Limited, is offering a free lie detector test to all presidential and gubernatorial candidates. The company said it will provide this service as a means to ensure the Nigerian populace elects the most honest and ethical leaders.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Hogan Polygraph and Investigations Limited, Paul Ibirogba, in a statement made available to THISDAY said: “Companies across the nation are utilizing polygraph examinations as a tool to eliminate applicants with a fraudulent history in order to protect their revenue from embezzlement and to verify employment history; the same can be done so that the Nigerian public chooses the best political candidates.”

He added that Nigerians are increasingly demanding greater accountability, transparency and integrity from politicians, and a polygraph could help the electorate discern the leaders who have the nation’s best interest at heart.

According to Hogan Polygraph and Investigations, political candidates who agree to a free lie detector test would be required to sign a waiver allowing the test results to be released to the public.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.