PwC Nigeria Admits New Partner

Ugo Aliogo

PwC Nigeria has announced the direct partner admission of Olusegun Zaccheaus, who is expected to lead the firm’s Strategy and Practice in the West Market.

In view of his latest admission into the firm, the company is looking forward to working with Olusegun, as they continue to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes for today and tomorrow.

According to a statement released by the firm, Olusegun has about 15 years of experience in advising clients primarily in financial services as well as telecommunications, consumer market and public sector.

“Olusegun’s experience in financial services covers banks, fintech, insurance, capital market players, development finance institutions and regulators. Olusegun has built deep competence in topics including corporate strategy; growth strategy; digital strategy; group restructuring; integration and separation; start-up advisory and business planning; operations strategy and improvement; strategy execution and business transformation; as well as macroeconomic and policy advisory,” the statement added.

Responding the Country Senior Partner (CSP), PwC Nigeria, Uyi Akpata, said, “As we achieve our firm’s strategy in the new financial year and delivering on The New Equation, I am excited to welcome Olusegun Zacchaeus to the PwC team. Olusegun will bring his diverse perspectives, expertise and skills to create a sustained impact on our clients and our firm, as a leader in our community of solvers in our Strategy business.”

For the Partner and Head, Advisory Services, PwC Nigeria, Femi Osinubi, “I am confident that Olusegun’s wealth of experience in the financial services sector will be a valuable asset that will contribute to maintaining PwC’s market leadership as a leading professional services firm in Nigeria.”

Commenting, Partner & Head PwC Strategy, South Africa, Pieter Crafford, said, “we are excited to be driving the PwC Strategy& brand in Nigeria with Olusegun Zacchaeus. He will bring with him a vast amount of experience to support our clients and team members in navigating strategy and digital transformation related opportunities.”