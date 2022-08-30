Osinbajo to APC Govs: We Need to Act Fast on Economy, ASUU Strike

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reflected on current developments in the country and declared that there was the urgent need for government to act fast on the nation’s economy and the six month old strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which was extended indefinitely by the union on Monday.

Osinbajo, who is just recovering from knee surgery he underwent last month in a private hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, spoke Tuesday while receiving some All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors who came to solidarise with him at the State House, Abuja.

During the brief interaction that followed at the meeting, important national issues were also raised especially regarding the economy and the ASUU strike.

The Vice President and the Governors then agreed to engage these and other pressing issues further with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

According to the Vice President “we all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast.”

Speaking while welcoming the Governors led by the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), of Kebbi state, Osinbajo expressed his appreciation for the visit and the good wishes.

He also commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors, and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country but regretted that doctors are restrained by regulations from advertising and as a result many people are unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally.

Present at the meeting were the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), DrvKayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Governors Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and the deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe.