NBC Graduates 100 Students from Supply Chain Academy

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited., a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company has celebrated the graduation of 132 engineers from the Company’s Supply Chain Academy.

This, the company in a statement said, follows the successful completion of an intensive two-year training course aimed at providing aspiring engineers with vital skills to thrive in the larger supply chain industry.

The ceremony, it added, was held at the NBC Ikeja Plant with executives from the Coca-Cola System as well as key government and community stakeholders in attendance.

Speaking at the 26th graduation ceremony, Managing Director of NBC, Matthieu Seguin, said: “As a responsible business, we share in the commitment of the Federal Government’s goal to lift people out of poverty by creating employment opportunities. We believe that this commitment to job creation is critical, particularly for our mostly youthful population. We understand that the Government alone cannot fulfil this social mandate; this is why the Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd has been using this arm of our establishment to recruit, train, and retain young technical trainees from across Nigeria.”

Commending NBC for the initiative, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, said: “I appreciate NBC’s efforts in investing in young people. This investment comes at a very good time when Nigerian youths are going through various challenges in the country, especially with unemployment. NBC is not only training but also employing them and this must be commended.”