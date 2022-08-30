  • Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

IG Condemns Attack on Police Officers, Says Police Will No Longer Condone Trend

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Usman Baba, yesterday, condemned the recent trend of assault on police officers and men in uniform carrying out their lawful duties in various locations across the country. Baba said the police would not condone such any longer.

The IG said attacks on police officers, who were uniformed agents of the state, was both illegal and an affront on the rule of law.

Consequently, the IG directed all police commands and formations to ensure that individuals, who engaged in assault of police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, were made to face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the IG, while reiterating the commitment of the force to ensuring protection of lives and property, stressed the importance of according respect to the fundamental rights of police officers and other security operatives in order to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens and maintaining law and order.

