IFMA Nigeria Partners Alpha Mead, Employ 40 Graduating Technical Students

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter has taken her strategic collaboration to another height through the creation of employment opportunities for Forty (40) graduating students of various Government Technical Colleges in Lagos State in partnership with the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board. The event titled “Graduating to Employment: The Opportunity to Excel” took place at the Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos today.

Four Corporate Members of the association, namely: Alpha Mead Facilities Limited, Provast, Meditrack and Specific tools & Techniques Limited, have employed all these students. All the graduating students had an engagement session with all the stakeholders to ensure that the event was a success.

In his opening remarks, the President of the International Facility Management Association Nigeria Chapter, Mr. Segun Adebayo noted that he is delighted that the maiden edition of the Engagement session with graduating students of the various technical colleges in Lagos has become a reality.

According to him, “When we conceived the idea of supporting students of the technical schools, we knew it is the way of supporting the future of the built industry as artisans and technicians are very crucial to making business sustainable. During the 25th Anniversary of the association, we started the Mentorship programme for the technical students. We equipped the students with toolboxes, safety jackets, and safety helmets as their discipline of learning falls within the facility management industry. The students were promised employment upon completion of their education and this has come into fulfillment.”

While appreciating IFMA, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Ms. Moronke Azeez appreciated IFMA Nigeria Chapter for taking the work being done by the technical colleges to the next level by getting their graduates gainful employment.

She said, “We are applauding the initiative of IFMA Nigeria Chapter, which has changed the fate of our graduating students as they are getting employed immediately after completing their programme. We urge all our graduating students to be great ambassadors of LASTVEB in their respective places of work.”

While appreciating IFMA Nigeria LASTVEB and the organizations that allowed them to begin their respective careers, one of the graduating students, Mr. Joshua Koleola noted that his decision to attend the technical college has paid off with the employment opportunity that is given to him upon completion of examinations. He knows that they would gain the requisite experience that will make them successful in life.

Those who made up the erudite faculty include ESV. Donald George, Managing Director, Synced Integrated Services Limited; ESV Stephen Jagun, Managing Director, Jagun Associates and 1st Fellow of International Facility Management Association in Africa that delivered papers on Leadership and Productivity in the Workplace and The Importance of Ethics and Moral Behaviour in Career Development.

IFMA Nigeria has continued to be a forward-looking Association committed to providing impactful leadership in the Facility Management space through sustainable initiatives and value-driven collaboration.