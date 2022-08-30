Gbajabiamila Presents CoSAP Agenda at Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has presented the agenda of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) at the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), which just ended in Canada.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila, who met with African Speakers during the CPC, outlined the focus of the legislative platform, which is geared towards tackling the myriad challenges faced by the African continent.

He described CoSAP as “an exclusive platform, where specifically we Speakers and Heads of Parliaments can meet once a year to interact, discuss, engage with one another to shape common ideas, priorities and approaches for tackling the myriad challenges we face as a continent, while also providing peer to-peer support and solidarity.”

The Speaker, who led the Nigerian delegation to the 65th CPC holding in Halifax, also said the experience learnt by the Nigerian team at the meeting would add value to Nigeria’s democracy.

“It was a moment that afforded them the opportunity to dialogue and compare notes with other parliamentarians. Lessons learnt will add value to democratic practices and principles in Nigeria.

“The conference looked at things like gender, equity, youth development, good governance, particularly the role of parliamentarians in politics, in international development, in governance, which cannot be overstated,” he said.

Adding that different parts of Nigeria were represented at the conference as the delegation comprised lawmakers from the 36 states, he said, “So, we have a handful from the National Assembly, but the rest of it are from different states throughout the federation. That makes up the number that represents Nigeria.”

The theme of the 65th CPC is “Inclusive, Accessible, Accountable and Strong Parliaments: The Cornerstone of Democracy and Essentials for Development.