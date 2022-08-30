  • Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

FUDMA, Georgia Varsity Sign MoU on Research, Teaching, Learning

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State and University of West Georgia (UWG), United States of America (USA) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance research, teaching and learning in FUDMA.

The Public Relations Officer of FUDMA, Habibu Umar Aminu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the MoU was signed virtually by the FUDMA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, and the Vice-President, Innovation and Research Board of Regent UWG, Dr. Daryush IIa.

He said the MoU would pave the way for cross fertilisation of researches and ideas by both staff and students of the universities in the areas of molecular biology, plant biology, medical microbiology, biochemistry, parasitology, entomology, medical virology, animal nutrition, aquatic ecology and wildlife ecology.

Other benefits of the MoU, Aminu said, were exchange of journal publications, academic materials and other information relevant to research and learning, as well as UWG providing FUDMA with relevant information on available opportunities for post graduate studies such as scholarships, fellowships, research grants and conference sponsorships.

He added that: “FUDMA stands to benefit from learning experiences such as Post-Doctoral Fellowships, technical visits and participation in seminars, workshops and other academic meetings. This is in addition to availing FUDMA with facilities, resources and mentorship at UWG.

“Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, FUDMA VC, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, described the event as a milestone achievement and a memorable one that will boost teaching and learning between the two institutions and humanity at large.

“Prof. Bichi assured of his resolve and readiness to continue to explore more of such opportunities for staff and students of FUDMA to showcase their academic prowess of which the university is known for, noting that FUDMA is committed to boosting teaching and research.”

