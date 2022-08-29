Senate Committee on Special Duties Visits NEMA, Advocates Proper Investment in Disaster Management 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Special Duties has advocated for more supports to strengthen the capacity and operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to manage the increasing spate of disasters in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf, who led the members on oversight visit to NEMA headquarters in Abuja, said the increasing incidents and complexity of disasters necessitated efficient response that could only be achieved with proper investment in disaster management.

He explained that the visit was to appraise budget implementation by NEMA, even as he commended the management under the leadership of the Director-General Mustapha Habib Ahmed for being prudent with funds in the management of the disasters in the country.

Also speaking, a member of the committee, Senator Ishaku Abbo, observed that disasters were inevitable, therefore efforts must be geared towards early preparations with proper funding and equipping for proactive response to save lives and property.

Also, another member of the committee, Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi, said NEMA should be supported to engage more in rehabilitation after initial relief interventions in the aftermath disasters.

In his remark, Senator Degi Eremienyo, who is also a member of the committee, commended NEMA management for the successful resumption of Air Ambulance Services with complete maintenance of the agency’s aircraft and meeting civil aviation requirements.

Responding, the Director-General of NEMA, Ahmed, appreciated the committee for the oversight visit.

Ahmed in a statement yesterday issued by the NEMA spokesperson, Manzo Ezekiel, said the agency has continued to receive tremendous supports and attention of President Muhammadu Buhari in the delivery of its mandates.

He said the NEMA Air Ambulance was fully back to serve the country, adding that the agency was working on strengthening collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) to further improve disaster management.

The statement further read that the Senate Committee, after meeting with the management, also visited NEMA headquarters where they were briefed on some equipment at the premises and on-going maintenance/renovation of the structures.