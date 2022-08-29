Ondo Monarch Seeks Traditional Means to End Insecurity





Fidelis David in Akure

Only the traditional ruler of Ipogu community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State has the traditional and spiritual means to fight the recent surge in insecurity across the country.

The traditional ruler of Ipogun, His Royal Majesty, Oba Raphael Oluwadare Ojo, stated this on Sunday while speaking with journalists during the Ipogun 2022 New Yam Festival Celebration.

The monarch said traditional rulers and the traditional worshipers would offer sacrifices and special prayers to combat the surge of insecurity in the state, if given the opportunity.

Oba Raphael said: “We have created avenue to discuss this several times. We the traditional rulers have decided to call for traditional means of securing our people.

“We applaud the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the leader of Amotekun in the south west region. People now realise that we can’t separate tradition from everything. When we go by traditional means, our people will be more secured.

“We are now telling the government to encourage traditional means of securing our people. For instance, the new yam festival we are celebrating today is part of it, where we adore our idols. When we celebrate this new yam festival, our sons and daughters, home and abroad will come home and we always give them protective charms to use against their enemies.

“When am about to move out now, you will see many people flogging themselves and you will never see in pain. You will see many people with charms displaying it. Some people, if they hold charms, God can’t enter their body. So, I advise the government to encourage traditional means of securing our people, because I still believe strongly in traditional security.

“I was very happy with the establishment of Amotekun and when you see them, though, they are trained with traditional means and technology,” the traditional ruler stressed.

He also called on Ipogun sons and daughters, home and abroad to come home towards the development of the community.