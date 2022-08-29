Lukaku Set to Miss Milan Derby





Inter forward, Romelu Lukaku, is an injury doubt ahead of next weekend’s Derby della Madonnina showdown with AC Milan.

The Belgian has wasted no time in making an impact since returning to Italy on loan from Chelsea, grabbing a goal and an assist in his first three appearances for the Nerazzurri this term.

However, Sky Sport Italia report that the striker could miss next weekend’s derby meeting against Milan with a thigh injury, while he has also been ruled out of Inter’s midweek clash with Cremonese.

It is understood that the Belgian sustained the thigh problem in training on Sunday morning as the squad reconvened following their 3-1 defeat to Lazio on Friday evening.

Lukaku could also miss the Nerazzurri’s Champions League group stage opener against Bayern Munich next midweek.

The news comes as a blow to boss Simone Inzaghi as the Italian aims to rekindle the attacking parternship of Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez that fired Inter to Scudetto glory under Antonio Conte in 2021.

The Nerazzurri relinquished their Serie A crown to neighbours Milan last season after a crushing 2-1 defeat to Bologna at the end of April.

Inter have started this season sluggishly, scraping past Lecce on the opening weekend before sticking three past Spezia at San Siro. However, they were handed their first defeat of the season by Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio this past weekend.

Martinez cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s opener shortly into the second half, but Inzaghi’s men were undone by late goals from Luis Alberto and Pedro.