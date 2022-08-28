Peller Tasks Youths on Need to Elect Good Leaders

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa Federal Constitueny, Hon. Shina Peller, has

decried the lingering strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has seen students in public universities in the country out of school for over 190 days with no desirable resolve from the concerned authorities.

This is just as he called on youths in Nigeria, especially students to leverage on their numerical strength and influence to change the narrative of political leadership in the country for the better.

Peller, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr. Kola Popoola, made available in Ibadan, while speaking after he was inducted as Life Patron of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and conferred with an award of Outstanding Leadership, as part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the association, in Abuja, urged students in Nigeria to make their numbers count by ensuring that the country’s next set of leaders are patriotic and selfless Nigerians.

He said, “My profound gratitude to the student association for finding me worthy of the honour. Let me also seize this opportunity to remind Nigerian students of their numerical strength and how they can change the narrative in Nigeria – because the system has failed you”.

The Oke Ogun-born federal lawmaker while speaking on the topic, “Public Education on the Brink of Collapse: Rescue it Now or Prepare for the Alternative”, said it is disturbing that Nigerian students are staying at home for 194 days due to the strike by ASUU, stating that the country’s education system is on the brink of collapse and Nigerian students must use their numbers to usher in a pro-people leadership in 2023.

According to him, “With over 30 million Nigerian students in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari won the previous election with slightly more than 15 million votes. This demonstrates that the Nigerian student population is capable of influencing and changing the leadership direction in our nation. The youth are the future and must become more involved in the process of electing competent and visionary Leaders . The time is now!”

The NANS President, Sunday Asefon, while explaining the rationale behind the choice of Peller as the Life Patron of the association, said the lawmaker has always been an advocate of Nigerian students and youth, stating that he is ever concerned about their welfare and development.

It would be recalled that Hon. Peller, through his NGO, Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), has successfully trained thousands of youths across the country on effective leadership skills, strategic communication, civic responsibility, active citizenship and nation building.

Peller is also the National Coordinator of WE2GEDA Nigeria, a movement of millions of young patriotic Nigerians, coming together, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to establish a new united system of leadership comprising young, competent and patriotic leaders for selfless and more effective governance.

Present at the event include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Kogi State Governor, Yahya Bello; Executive Secretary, PTDF, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau; CEO, Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar; Special Adviser on Federal Matters to Ekiti State Governor, Hon. Makinde Araoye, and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi.

Other were former Minister for Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung; Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed; VC, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina; VC, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Ekiti State, Prof. Victor Adeoluwa and VC, Kogi State University, Prof. Marietu Tenuche.

Others include VC, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti; Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Engineer Dayo Hephzibah Oladebeye; VC, Ekiti State University, Prof. Edward Olanipekun; VC, Anambra State University, Prof. Gerg C. Nwakoby; Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Dr. Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa; Provost, Federal College of Fisheries and Marines, Lagos, Dr. Chucks Onuoha, and APC Benue South Senatorial candidate, Daniel Onjeh, among many others.