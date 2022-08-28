Obasanjo Visits Abdulsalami, Babangida, Promises to Unveil 2023 Agenda Soon

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has promised to unveil his agenda for the 2023 elections “soon”.

Obasanjo made this known in Minna, Niger State Sunday, after paying a visit to former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), at his uphill residence.

Obasanjo did not give details of the agenda to be released but insisted that it will be made public very soon.

He however declared that he has no favoured candidate for the presidency of the country as being speculated in the media.

“I do not have a special candidate. I only have a national agenda,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo said that he was in Minna to see Abdulsalami Abubakar who has been indisposed, adding that the former leader “is very special to me”.

“I came to see my brother who has been a little indisposed. When he was in London, I wanted to visit him but the day I arrived in London was the day he left. So that is why I decided to come and see him at home

“He (Abdulsalami) is very special and I am still strong to visit those who are special to me,” he said.

The former president arrived at Abdulsalami’s Uphill residence at about 12.30 pm and after greetings with members of the family entered a closed-door meeting with the former Head of State.

The meeting lasted for a little over 30 minutes.

From Abdulsalami’s residence, Obasanjo went to that of another military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), where he also held another closed-door meeting.

He left Babangida’s residence at about 2.30pm for the Minna airport from where he flew to Abuja.

Obasanjo had in the last couple of days met with prominent presidential candidates of the leading political parties in the country.

His first parley was with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard-bearer Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his Otta farm followed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party.