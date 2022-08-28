Benjamin Nwaezeigwe’s Magic

Democracy may be the most commonly held narrative for progressive politics and civil leadership, but there is no alternative to meritocracy in the business world. Here, genius and exploits are regarded as the determinants of success, especially when an individual manages to extend said success to an enterprising group. This is what Benjamin Nwaezeigwe is doing at Eterna Plc, driving up the public ratings of the energy company and at the same time hitting milestone after milestone.

Eterna Plc is experiencing a period of across-the-board growth. The publicly listed energy company, with its strong business interests in the supply and sale of fuels, lubricants, and other petroleum goods, has grown in scale and profits in the last four months. Very recently, the company appointed Nwaezeigwe as its substantive MD/CEO (effective August 1, 2022), thereby solidifying the already prevalent report that Nwaezeigwe is the brain behind the unprecedented — but wholly welcome — changes at the company.

At Eterna Plc where excellence is rewarded with new positions and better tokens of motivation, Nwaezeigwe’s appointment as the new MD/CEO is uncontested. After all, he has been holding down the headship fort as Acting MD/CEO since April 2022. During that time, Nwaezeigwe proved beyond reasonable doubt that he has what it takes to bring the company to new levels of achievement vis-à-vis its business targets of being able to call rains and storms in the midstream and upstream of the Nigerian energy sector.

Nwaezeigwe has been able to accomplish his newfound prestige at Eterna Plc thanks to his innate virtuosity, not to mention almost twenty years of active experience in the productive sectors of the economy, particularly the energy sector. He came to prominence at Rainoil Limited and only joined Eterna Plc in December 2021. And yet, Nwaezeigwe is already splitting Red Seas for the company and leading it towards the ratings of promise.