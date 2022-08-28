2023: Tinubu Commends Buhari’s Decision to Support  APC Candidates

*Only a united party will guarantee victory, says Oshiomhole

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his resolve to support the candidates of the party vying for various political offices in the 2023 elections.



This came as former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, urged members of the party to begin mobilisation for next year’s election, noting that staying united would be the only way its presidential candidate and others can win next year’s election.



Tinubu spoke at the weekend when he received the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Abuja.



Tinubu in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman commended Buhari for his loyalty and commitment to the party.

Responding to Buhari’s resolve not to support any other candidates except those being sponsored by APC, Tinubu said the President deserves commendation for being a true leader and loyal party man.



He said: “I like the statement of Mr. President a few days ago – firm, concise, straight to the point, and bold as a leader of our party. We should commend the President for that statement; for his commitment and loyalty to the party; and for being a true party leader.”



Tinubu pledged to work towards creating and powering a knowledge-based economy in Nigeria if elected president.

He added: “Among other things if and when we are elected, we will work towards developing Nigeria as a knowledge-based economy that meets the overarching needs of the present and plans for the future.



“We will institute 21st-century financial reforms, embark on 21st-century infrastructural development and 21st-century elimination of crimes that will be technology-driven.”

On his part, the APC National Chairman commended Tinubu for the efforts made and structures erected to ensure an effective campaign.

According to him, “You’re already writing the word success with these laudable efforts. Those who know you expect no less. And it is our hope and prayer that God Almighty crown our efforts with victory in February 2023.”



Meanwhile, Oshiomhole has urged members of the party to begin mobilisation for next year’s election, noting that staying united would be the only way its presidential candidate, Tinubu, and others can win next year’s election.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin City at the weekend, the two-time governor of Edo State debunked the claim that he had endorsed a candidate for the 2024 governorship election in the state, stating that he has learnt his lesson.



Oshiomhole, the APC senatorial candidate in Edo North, said that party leaders in the local government have an important role to play in the forthcoming elections, appealing to them to go to their various local governments, hold meetings and sell their candidates to the electorate at the grass root.

He also called on aggrieved members to take a cue from him when he was ousted as the chairman of the party after serving for two years.



He said, “The primaries are over and the candidates have emerged. We need to put away our differences that came at the primaries and queue behind our candidates, beginning with our presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for two-time Governor of Lagos and the party’s national leader.

“The aggrieved members of the party should learn from my act of political tolerance when I was ousted from office as the national chairman of the party. I had the opportunity to seek redress, which would have stalled the party’s congress, but I didn’t.



“I have not endorsed anybody for the governorship election and I will not be doing so. I have learnt from my mistakes. I have also not asked anyone to step down or asked anyone to step up. The only person I asked to step down was my younger brother and this is because two Oshiomhole cannot be on the ballot.

“In the past, when I asked people to step down, they did and never forgave me, while the ones that stepped up have not done anything to justify the confidence reposed in them.”



While speaking on the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, he urged Nigerians not to be deceived by the comments of the other presidential candidates, noting that Tinubu is a tolerant Nigerian who has no ambition of making Nigeria an Islamic country.