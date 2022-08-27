StarTimes COO, Aina, Appointed 2022 International Emmy Awards’ Juror

Tosin Clegg

Ace Media personality and Chief Operating Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, Tunde Aina, has been selected as one of this year’s International Emmy Awards jurors.

Usually selected from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all television sectors, including the internet, mobile, technology and a wide range of cultural backgrounds, the jury, according to the Emmy, “represent current trends in world television programming.”

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences was founded in 1969 to promote excellence in international television and is the organization that awards international Emmys to the best television programs produced outside the United States.

Over the years, the International Emmy Awards nominates at least 3 top Nigerian film and television executives to participate as jurors in the yearly event. In 2015, Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu and Kunle Afolayan announced their selection to join the panel.

Aina is a veteran broadcaster and filmmaker with over 26 years of experience in the entertainment industry. His extensive training and experience span almost the entire television arts and sciences, as he is comfortable in both the technical and creative aspects of television broadcasting and film.

“I am excited to announce that I took part as a Juror in the International Emmy Awards competition 2022. It is an honour and privilege to contribute to the selection of the best programming on television from around the world.” Tunde said.

Tunde has produced several movies, including ‘Underbelly’ which received 11 nominations at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival 2022; ‘The Rise of Igbinogun’, an epic, had a limited cinema release in March 2022.