Obi of Owa Charges Nigerians to Appreciate Motherhood

•Commends Obaigbena on contributions to society

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



Traditional ruler of Owa kingdom in Delta State, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, has charged Nigerians to appreciate “the value of motherhood” and the immeasurable role that women play not only in the family but the society in general.

The octogenarian royal father stressed that society has a lot to gain if women, and particularly mothers, were encouraged to play their central role of building the home and bringing up children to be responsible citizens who will contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities and the nation at large.

The revered king made these remarks in his palace at Owa-Oyibu, the administrative headquarters of Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, while welcoming members of the Obaigbena royal family of Owa who visited him to express their appreciation for his fatherly role and support during the burial of their mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena (Nee Usifoh) last week.

According to him, the deceased demonstrated the invaluable place of motherhood in the society by the life she led.

He also commended the Obaigbenas, who he referred to as “my brothers and sisters and my children”, for remaining united as one progressive family in Owa Kingdom, Ika ethnic nationality, in Delta State and beyond, urging them not to relent in their efforts but continue to fly high the royal banner of Owa kingdom.

“I’m impressed with all that happened was on the right side of history. And, I agree with the bishop who preached because he made a number of fundamental statements, which have gone round the world.

“Mama lived an impactful life. Mama wasn’t a politician, she was a socialist; Mama was a humanist. Mama would radiate smiles, radiate great smiles and she’d make you feel that whatever you think is happening has no serious consequences. That you can always overcome.

“So, I’m very happy at Mama children’s successes and positive disposition to life. You did what is right and fitting for her.

“So, Mama has been laid to rest in a very dignified way, with great level of respect.

“Moreover, you promoted the entire Owa, you promoted the Palace; you promoted Delta North; and, you promoted humanism…. You made it possible to know the value of motherhood. Yes, everyone will go, one-by-one, but what has happened has made history. Everything that happened that day, happened as history demands.”

He particularly commended the immense role played by the Publisher of the THISDAY titles and Chairman of Arise News Television, Nduka Obaigbena, for promoting the Palace of the Obi of Owa and, thereby, giving Owa Kingdom a pride of place in the national map of Nigeria and respect even by the international community.

He recalled the crucial roles played by him and his namesake, Nduka Irabor, towards the creation of Ika North-East Local Area with Owa-Oyibu as the administrative headquarters, noting that Owa kingdom has witnessed a lot of progress, including development in infrastructure.

On the condolence visit to the palace last week by HRM Ibrahim Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano, Obi Efeizomor recalled with nostalgia many centuries of contact between the Owa kingdom and Kano in particular and other traditional kingdoms in northern Nigeria, adding that Owa people who resided in Kano were usually prosperous because of the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed in the North in those days.

Nevertheless, he said that he would continue to give Obaigbena’s children and their offspring his “most priced gift”, which is prayer, even as he assured that the true spirit of brotherhood of the Owa royalty will never die. “The ‘darambu’ spirit must not die but live on,” he charged them.

Earlier, Benjamin Obaigbena, who spoke on behalf of the family, profusely thanked the Owa king, who is also an uncle to the Obaigbenas, saying that the Obi had at no time, since they were yet little kids, failed to show his late brother and his family much love.

While recalling how the monarch had to travel to Port Harcourt just to ensure the well-being of his brother (late Prince Edwin Ukperi Obaigbena), the retired group general manager at the NNPC noted that Obi Efeizomor II never shirked his royal fatherly responsibility but stood firmly with their mother after the departure of their father more than 14 years ago.

The media magnate, Nduka, also recalled how, as little children way back in Ibadan, their departed mother taught them to speak their Ika dialect, in line with their father’s wish for them to speak their own language, commending his sister, Princess Isioma Ukwua, for being so fluent in Ika language.