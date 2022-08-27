APC Convention: Gov Sule Submits Sub-committee Report, Returns N20m

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has submitted the report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Media/Publicity Sub-committee on the Special Convention for the party’s 2022 Presidential Primary.

Sule, who chaired the sub-committee also returned the sum of N20 million to the party’s coffers while submitting the report yesterday to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Presenting the summary of the report, Sule said his subcommittee was given N140 million for its activities but that it only spent N120 million.

He said, “Initially, we were given N30 million a day after our inauguration. Thereafter, we got another N60 million.

“In all, the party gave us N140 million which we expended on advertisements, media appearances, hotel accommodation, logistics for some media personnel who were brought in from outside Abuja and other sundry expenses, the details of which are contained in the report.

“I am here with a draft of N20 million to present to the Chairman of our party as the balance remaining from what we were given because we did not spend everything,” Sule said.

The Media/Publicity Sub-Committee’s Secretary, Senator Bello Mandiya and other members of the committee were present during the report submission at the party’s national secretariat.

Responding, Adamu commended the 56-member subcommittee for a job well done, saying it was pleasing that it could return such a huge amount to the party.

Adamu promised to lead the reelection campaign of the Sule, saying; “these are the kind of people we need in leadership positions. People who are honest and transparent in all ramifications.”