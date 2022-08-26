Dele Momodu Speaks on Encounter With Tinubu’s Wife, Reveals Why He Can’t Support Husband’s Presidential Bid 

Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Basorun Dele Momodu, has revealed details of his interactions with Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a post on social media, Momodu, a former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, said Tinubu’s wife, during the encounter at Chief Kemi Nelson’s funeral service raised the issue of her husband’s presidential bid and wanted to know if he would or would not support him.

Momodu said: “Only two people, apart from the photographers, witnessed what happened between me and Senator Mrs Oluremi Tinubu yesterday, at the funeral service of Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson, at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church in Ikeja, Lagos. Before some people add salt and pepper to it, I need to state precisely what happened…

“Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Dr. Tunji Olowolafe and I had walked in about the same time and we went to greet my very dear Sister, Senator Mrs Oluremi Tinubu…

“Immediately she saw me, we exchanged our usual pleasantries and then she asked me “so Bob Dee, you’re not going to campaign for my husband…” I smiled and remained very calm before replying: “Your Excellency, I’m in PDP…” “She apparently didn’t find it funny and regaled us with the past I shared with her husband and I tried to calm her down…

“Anyway, I went back to my seat and pondered on what just happened and I soliloquised: “Before the PDP Primary, I had been asked repeatedly by journalists if I’ll dump PDP if I don’t get the ticket, my answer was NO. So if I had gotten the PDP ticket, would I step down for Tinubu of APC, the answer is NO…”

“I joined PDP because APC was leading Nigeria to Golgotha. APC candidates are promising to continue Buhari’s “good works!” I joined PDP in order to sack APC from power and to do this I needed a strong opposition party.

“I had preached to my younger friends that only a mainstream party like PDP can achieve this in 2023. This remains my conviction. I practice what I preach. Those who disagree are in other parties and I respect their opinions and wish them well. I’m in PDP.

“I love Asiqaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We’ve truly come way back. I love Professor Yemi Osinbajo. I love Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi… And all my APC friends… But APC has done too much damage to Nigeria.

“I choose to place Nigeria above friendship… I will try my best to support and encourage our PDP candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to do the right things in our party and to rescue our dear beloved country from the vestiges of oppression, religious intolerance, poverty, terrorism, infrastructure decay, economic woes, unemployment…

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria…”