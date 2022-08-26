Dele Momodu Hosts Former PDP Presidential Aspirants 

Ovation Media Group Chairman and former Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Basorun Dele Momodu, Friday, hosted some former PDP presidential aspirants at his residence in Lagos.

Those hosted were Mrs Tari Oliver, Charles Ugwu, Chikwendu Kalu and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

Noting that he was “honored to host our first meeting at The Penthouse in Lagos”, Momodu said, “the duty of every responsible party man or woman is to work hard for the victory of your political party.”

“This is the reason some of us, former Presidential aspirants of PDP, have come together to work on the unity of members of our party and find amicable settlement of all burning issues,” Momodu added.

He said the former presidential aspirants and others from different parts of Nigeria had established lines of communications with party elders and stakeholders.

The former presidential aspirants later visited former Governor Ayodele Peter Fayose, who is presently recuperating from a major surgery.