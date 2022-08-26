Canon Begins Tour in Nigeria with New Product Launch

Emma Okonji

Canon Central and North Africa has embark on the Canon R Tour journey to Nigeria, in line with the company’s vision to bring together the finest imaging technology solutions to the continent of Africa.

Through the R tour, Canon is also launching its revolutionary mirrorless range of products for the first time in Nigeria, which include EOS R3, EOS R5 C, EOS R7, and EOS R10.

Canon made this known in Lagos this week, when it hosted a Masterclass with Canon Certified trainer Austen Udoh, on its renowned mirrorless products, followed by an open exhibition that put on display some of Canon’s best products for the audiences to touch and try.

Speaking about the product launch, the Director of Sales and Marketing, Canon Central and North Africa, Amine Djouahra, said: “Canon has set up various experiential booths to facilitate audiences in getting an authentic experience of the Canon universe. A total of five different experiential booths promises a thrilling ride for the participants. The R series and Pro Printer booth will put on display the Canon R series line-up along with its different accessories.”

According to him, “The objective behind setting up these different booths is for our end users, enthusiasts and customers, and media to really get up close and personal with Canon products to gather all the knowledge, and additional tips and tricks they need to use their Canon products optimally.”