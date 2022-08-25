Oba of Benin Loses Uncle, Edun Akenzua

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has lost an uncle, HRH, Edun Agharese Akenzua, aged 87 years.

Until his death, Akenzua was the Enogie (Duke) of Obazuwa-Iko, Benin and a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

In a condolence message, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described the late Enogie as a royalty per excellence, an inimitable blue-blood filled with wisdom, wit and courage.

He also said the late Enogie was one, who loomed large and lived a life dedicated to upholding truth, Benin values and promoting cultural integration.

According to the governor, “Enogie Akenzua lived an illustrious life as one of Nigeria’s brightest journalists, a walking library of sorts, who provided unparalleled insight on Benin history, providing incisive and convincing explanations on thorny issues that confounded many about the kingdom and the Nigerian nation.

“A fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), he was cerebral in his engagements, deploying his deep knowledge and wisdom in conversations about Nigeria’s past, present and future.”

The governor noted that during Enogie Akenzua’s reign, Obazuwa dukedom recorded unprecedented growth and development as it attracted new investments while existing investors grew their assets owing to the duke’s open-mindedness and welcoming mien.