Zenith Bank Powers on with Double-digit Topline Growth in First Half 2022

By Kayode Tokede



In a clear demonstration of its industry leadership and consistency in providing superior financial returns, Zenith Bank Plc has announced its audited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2022, recording an astounding double-digit growth of 17 per cent in gross earnings, from N346 billion reported in H1 2021 to N405 billion in H1 2022.

This was in spite of a very challenging macroeconomic environment.

According to the bank’s audited half-year financial results presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday, the growth was underpinned by a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in interest income from N204 billion to N242 billion and an 18 per cent YoY growth in non-interest income from N127 billion to N149 billion.

The growth in interest income was driven by the modest increase in the loan book and improved interest margins. The increase in non-interest income attested to the Group’s success in its income diversification strategy.

Also, Zenith Bank’s profit before tax (PBT) grew by 11 per cent YoY, from N117 billion to N130 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) also grew from N3.38 to N3.55 over same six-month period.

The Group also recorded an 11 per cent year-to-date (YtD) increase in total customer deposits to close the period at N7.15 trillion. The retail strategy of the Group continued to deliver outstanding results as retail deposits grew by 17 per cent YtD, from N1.82 trillion to N2.13 trillion.

Retail activities also supported the growth recorded in fees on electronic products which grew by 45 per cent YoY, from N17 billion to N25 billion.

Despite the elevated yield environment, Zenith Bank’s cost of funds increased only marginally from 1.3 per cent in June 2021, to 1.4 per cent in June 2022.

The increase in the cost of funds was lower than the increase in yields on interest-generating assets, giving rise to an improved Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 7.1 per cent, from 6.4 per cent in June 2021.

Zenith Bank’s total assets rose to N10.12 trillion at the end of June 2022, from N9.45 trillion at the end of December 2021. Despite the headwinds imposed by the operating environment, the Group grew its risk assets as gross loans grew by five per cent YtD, from N3.5 trillion to N3.7 trillion. This was achieved at a moderate non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 4.4 per cent (FYE 2021: 4.2%) and cost of risk of 1.4 per cent (June 2021: 1.3%). Its prudential ratios such as liquidity and capital adequacy also remained stable and well-above regulatory thresholds at 60.5 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

The Group disclosed that it remains focused on advancing its digital banking strategy anchored on a strong technology base, and intends to consolidate on the gains achieved in prior years across all business segments.

“Combined with the Group’s industry leadership, we expect this to drive improved performance and deliver enhanced returns to stakeholders,” the bank stated.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards, including being recognised as Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 13th consecutive year, in the 2022 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Best Bank in Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria 2021 and 2022 in the World Finance Banking Awards; Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022; Best in Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, by the Ethical Boardroom; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation In Retail Banking, Nigeria in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards. Also, the Bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2020 and 2021, Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 and Retail Bank of the year at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards 2020 and 2021.

Similarly, Zenith Bank was honoured as Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the THISDAY Awards 2020 and emerged winner in four categories at the Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility (SERAS) Awards 2021, carting home the awards for “Best Company in Reporting and Transparency”, “Best Company in Infrastructure Development”, “Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment”, and the coveted “Most Responsible Organisation in Africa.