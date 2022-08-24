  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

Osun Election Tribunal: PDP, INEC Seek Dismissal of Oyetola’s Petition

Nigeria | 41 seconds ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission sued respectively as 3rd and 1st Respondents by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in their election petition before the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal have responded  by filing their separate replies, praying the Tribunal to dismiss the petition as frivolous, baseless and un-meritorious.

The respondents in reply to Oyetola’s petition claimed that all the allegations in the petition are lame and imaginary, maintaining that the election was free, fair and credible without any iota of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

 The respondents, who considered the petition of Oyetola and the APC as time-wasting and effort in futility, hinted in their reply that Senator Ademola Adeleke, fulfilled all qualification criteria and conditions to run for the election and was duly declared the winner, stating that there was no over-voting in any of the polling units being challenged by Oyetola and his APC.

The PDP therefore, advised the APC and Oyetola to face the reality of their defeat, stop the wild goose chase and start the process of handing over to the incoming administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.