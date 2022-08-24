  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

Masari Approves N302m for Procurement, Distribution of Educational Materials in Katsina Primary Schools

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has approved the sum of N302 million for the procurement and distribution of 359,000 copies of instructional materials across 2,612 primary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, disclosed this at a joint press conference shortly after the fourth executive council meeting held at the Government House Wednesday.

He explained that the approval was sequel to the earlier request by the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Lawal Buhari Daura, on the need to procure additional learning materials for the basic education sector.

According to him, “The sum of N302,287,399.77 was approved for the procurement and distribution of five instructional materials; lesson plan, note, admission register, pupils’ continued assessment and scheme of work.

“A total number of 359,000 copies will be procured and distributed across the 2,612 primary schools in the state for the purpose of enhancing the basic education sector. This, no doubt, will enhance the learning process in the state.”

