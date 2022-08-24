Group Canvases Support for Tinubu, APC in Ebonyi 

Benjamin Nworie

A support group, Patriotic Movement for Asiwaju 2023 (PMA), has kicked of what they described as house to house campaign for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu, and all other candidates of the party in Ebonyi State.

Speaking during the commencement of the campaign, the National Secretary of the PMA, Mr. Uchechukwu Okafor, noted that the South-east zone is very strategic for the realisation of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He noted that the choice of Ebonyi State for the flag off of the event was due to the landmark achievements of the APC’s led administration in the state.

Okafor expressed optimism that Tinubu would address all the security challenges confronting the nation and revamp all the critical sectors in the country.

He said: “Today is not a day for long speeches. We have come to flag off the house to house campaign for our presidential candidate, Tinubu, in Ebonyi State. Where ever you go, tell people about the potentials of having Tinubu as our President in 2023. We have to support him and other APC’s candidates in Ebonyi State.

“Ebonyi State is strategic in national politics, especially the emergence of Tinubu’s presidency. We are overwhelmed with the achievements of the APC’s government in Ebonyi and it has become a campaign point in Nigeria.”

“The administration of Governor David Umahi in Ebonyi State has marketed the fortunes of the APC beyond political campaigns.”

Ebonyi State Coordinator of the PMA, Mr. Darlington Okpoto, applauded the National Campaign Council (NCC) of the APC for appointing the governor of Ebonyi State as the party’s Southern Coordinator of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign.

Okpoto noted that Tinubu’s aspiration has become a movement in the zone and further assured that he would galvanise support for the emergence of all candidates of the party in the zone.

Okpoto, who is also the South-east’s supervisor of the group, noted that the APC would also capture Abia and Enugu States in 2023.

He further called on leaders of the party in the zone to close ranks and work harmoniously for the victory of the APC’s presidential candidate in 2023.