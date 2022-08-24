  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

FRSC Orders Investigation into ‘Rotational’ Number Plate

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered an immediate investigation into the case of a video circulating on the social media which displayed a vehicle with rotational number plate.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem yesterday in  Abuja.

Kazeem said that the vehicle number plate on display was: KUJ-304BV, while its opposite side when automatically flipped carried a number tagged presidency registered 01B-266FG.

He quoted the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu as ordering a full investigation into the trending video.

Biu said that FRSC does not produce a number plate with such double features, adding that only one number could be assigned to one vehicle and its owner at the same time

“FRSC recently placed a public notice on the mainstream media dissuading Nigerians and the motoring public from according regards to vehicles with unauthorised number plates.

“The users are not duly registered and are often with sinister motives,” he said.

The Acting Corps Marshal urged the public to shun the video and urged the media to dissuade Nigerians from replicating same, stressing that it was a criminal act.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.