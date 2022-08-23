  • Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022

Princewills Trust Dubai Challenge Winners Emerge

Life & Style | 50 mins ago

  • Bootcamp begins in September 

By Vanessa Obioha 

Three Winners have emerged from the latest edition of Princewills Trust Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge to Dubai. They are Loveth Chikanka Ichemati, a first-year student of English and Literature at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Alex TamunoMiegbam, a PhD student of History and International Diplomacy, also from the Rivers State University; and Idoniboyeobu Opubo, a 400 level student of Mechanical Engineering at the Afe Babalola University, Ekiti State. All the winners are indigenes of Rivers State.

The trio will be heading to Dubai in September for a one-week bootcamp/ tour of Dubai.

Princewills Trust, in partnership with the Dubai Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) and CLR education consulting organised this opportunity for winners of the challenge so they can get a first-hand experience of the world’s most popular destination; Dubai, as named by TripAdvisor in 2022. 

“I always get excited when a new set of students embark on these bootcamps,” said the Founder of Princewills Trust, Prince Tonye Princewill. “The post-trip reviews we have had from previous trips were so encouraging that we are considering expanding the scope of the challenge to include students from other states in Nigeria. The exposure is great for the kids, opening their minds to endless possibilities.”

The Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge is a forum created by Princewills Trust, where ambitious young leaders pitch ideas and strategies for furthering their vision and success in life. The objective of the challenge is to enable Nigerian university undergraduates and/or postgraduates to envision viable career models and explore how to change their environment, from ideation to practice, while still pursuing their studies.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.