CAFCC: Kwara United’s Choice of MJA  Excites Egbe

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has hailed the decision of Kwara United FC to prosecute their home games at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium) in Lagos.

Egbe whose outfit constructed the stadium turf said the Afonja Warriors have made a choice that would make them fly in the continent just as Enyimba have been doing over the years.

“Choosing MJA is no doubt a good move by Kwara United. Playing on a good turf is quite important when you are in the continent. Kwara would have been used to the same kind of turf they would be playing when they play in the North African axis. What we have at MJA is a state-of-the-art turf just like the one in Aba at the Enyimba Stadium,” Egbe said.

Egbe said his outfit would be ready to adequately prepare the turf before the home games of Kwara United, even as he commended Lagos State government for upgrading the arena.

The MJA was used during the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Women’s football tournament with all the participating countries giving Monimichelle thumbs up over the pitch.

Interestingly, the second Nigerian team in the CAF Confederation Cup, Remo Stars are also going to play on a turf constructed by Monimichelle at their Ikenne stadium home ground.

Remo are making their debut in the continent after a fine run in the NPFL.