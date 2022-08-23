2023: Ndigbo Declare Support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s Elections

•Say anything outside APC is waste of votes

•Governor urges unity, political stability in Lagos

The Ndigbo in Lagos, Sunday night, declared support for the re-election of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying their decision was predicated on the fact that the governor has fulfilled all his campaign promises to them.

The Ndigbo, who commended efforts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said they had continued to convince their people that anything outside of the APC would amount to a waste of vote.

This is as Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents of the state to continuously ensure that Lagos remained politically stable for continuous peace, which the state currently enjoys as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

Leaders of Igbo in the state made the pledge when the governor met with leaders of the Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by its President, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, and Ohanaeze Political Forum led by its Chairman, Chief Chris Ekwilo, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Ogbonna commended Sanwo-Olu for his support for the Ndigbo in Lagos State and assured the governor that Igbo would support his second term because he has fulfilled all the campaign promises he made in 2019 to the Igbo in Lagos State.

He said: “I want to commend Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support for Igbo people in Lagos State. He has fulfilled all the campaign promises he made in 2019 to Igbo in Lagos. So, we must support him and APC. If we have a governor of APC in Lagos and the same party at the federal level, it will be in the interest of the Igbo people.

“Our PVCs will give us the voting strength in APC. We will support Sanwo-Olu’s second term in Lagos, because Sanwo-Olu is extraordinary. In 2023 elections, we will support Sanwo-Olu for second term and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president.”

On his part, Ekwilo, who described Sanwo-Olu as the ‘best among equals’ said Igbo people would work for the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in next year’s elections, noting that anything outside APC is wasted votes.

“We are doing everything possible to convince our people in Lagos that anything outside APC is a waste of votes. And because of the critical elections, we are facing, we have collapsed all the political groups of Ndigbo in Lagos APC into Ohanaeze Political Forum. We are going to join forces with the Ohanaeze chairman to reach out to our people in Lagos. Sanwo-Olu’s second term is a done deal,” he said.

Ekwilo, therefore, appreciated Sanwo-Olu’s support for Igbo people in Lagos State through the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, especially, the assistance he rendered to them during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a lot of relief materials to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the people.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu said the 2023 general election for Lagos residents, especially, the Igbo people should be about who has their best interest of the nation at heart, a person, who over the years has created opportunities without consideration for tribal interests and who has given a genuine platform for people to thrive, live and work well.

“There is no part of this state that one form of development is not happening. We will continue to push development in every nook and cranny of the state. This is the most peaceful state in the country. We spent so much on security to keep all of us saved on a daily basis. So, if people now come and want to divide us, we shouldn’t let that happen.

“We all have a responsibility to continue to ensure that Lagos continues to remain politically stable for all of us so that we can continue to enjoy the peace that we are all experiencing. All the things we are doing are natural for us to do, because God has created us to make life better for our fellow human beings.

“Don’t let us begin to divide what has held us. Let us be careful and let our people know that what is holding us together is bigger than wanting to divide us. For me, it is not just about coming back; it is just because we want the development to continue in Lagos. We will do our best. We will convince and carry everybody along and make sure we give everybody a space. Don’t change something that is good and working,” he advised.

The governor also commended the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, saying Ogbonna was passionate about his kinsmen and the welfare of the Ndigbo in the State.