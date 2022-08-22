SDP Presidential Candidate, Adebayo Invited as Guest at NBA Conference

Emameh Gabriel

The National Executive Council and members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday specially invited the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, as guest to its annual general conference.

Adebayo is a lawyer and founder of Kaftan TV.

The NBA conference which is the leading event of the body and a main feature of the annual calendar of the Nigerian legal profession is billed to hold from Monday, August 22, 2022.

The invitation was conveyed in a letter signed by Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, Tobenna Erojikwe.

Erojikwe wrote: “On behalf of the National Executive Council and members of the NBA. I write to formally invite you, as a guest to the 62nd Edition of the Annual General Conference of the NBA (the NBA Conference) scheduled to hold from 19th to 26th August 2022, in Lagos State.

“Accordingly, we will be delighted to welcome you as a guest to the Conference, particularly the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on Monday 22nd August 2022, as well as a special session that will follow immediately after, titled ‘Democratic Transitions in the 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 and Beyond.”

According to Erojikwe, among issues to be discussed and interrogate are those affecting the profession and society, while they, “continue to seek innovative ways of advancing justice delivery and providing value-adding legal solutions to their clients and the environment within which members of the association operate.

“The NBA Conference is the largest gathering of business, political and thought leaders on the African continent and will congregate thought leaders in the areas of justice delivery, technology, the economy, politics, judicial reforms, and the rule of law.

“This year’s conference is anticipated to have approximately 13,000 delegates from the Bar and Bench in attendance. Also expected are business persons from different sectors, technocrats as well as political leaders from within and outside Nigeria.

“The theme for this year’s Conference is “Bold Transitions.”