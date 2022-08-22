National Council of Works Meeting Kicks Off Today  in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government is set to host the 28th National Council of Works Meeting today (Monday) and ends next Friday.

The state commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Idris Wada Saleh disclosed this in his office on Sunday, saying the council meeting is an annual event that brings together all stakeholders across the 36 states of the federation including Abuja and deliberate on issues pertaining to the works sector.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is billed to be the Special Guest of Honour while the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN is to chair the occasion.

The Minister of State, Works and Housing, Honourable.Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, commissioners, permanent secretaries of ministries of Works across the country, heads of relevant government agencies and other stakeholders are all expected to attend the 5-day meeting held at the Bristol Palace Hotel.

The commissioner further disclosed that the theme of this year’s meeting is “Infrastructure, Season of Completion.”