2023: APC South West Stakeholders Vow to Ensure Tinubu’s Victory

Segun James

As the race towards the 2023 general election hots up, the All Progressives Congress (APC) South West Caucus has vowed to ensure the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins and emerges President.

The caucus which converged in Lagos Monday rose from a stakeholders meeting with a resolve to mobilize and ensure that the presidential ambition of Tinubu was realized.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the Stakeholders meeting held at the party’s Secretariat located on Acme, Ogba area of the state, the National Vice Chairman of APC , South-West said, ‘’We will not just deliver but to deliver very impressively. Of course that gives us the responsibility to work very hard, so we have a long strategy session between the national executives’ officers and state chairmen of the party on the way forward.

“We have resolved to deliver to the party to the South-West a new campaign and mobilization strategy, a new talking point, new ways of addressing and communicating and interfacing with our women and our youths, to explain to them the need for every residence, in the southwest every citizen of the southwest every registered voter of the South-West, to do the needful by ensuring our votes are overwhelmingly delivered to our father and our leader in our South- West.

“That in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have committed and dedicated ourselves to the campaigns we intend to mobilize, our leaders, our youth, our students, our women and everyone in the southwest to vote APC in due cost we intend that the meeting greeting and the details will be made public.’’

Kekemeke pointed out that.’’ Since our zone is the second largest registered voter in the country, we intend to mobilize every one of the 18.3 million voters to vote our party. That is the revolution of the zonal execution committee.’’

Earlier, the National Secretary of the party Otunba Iyiola Omisore noted that the election was very near and they were expected to be proactive.

He said, ‘’We are working ahead of time to be proactive and to sensitise our people on the need to vote for our candidate. Luckily for us for the first time in recent years, we have a candidate coming from Lagos State. We have landmarks which we can point at. We are just meeting as a party to strategise and plan ahead of our elections.

The APC scribe, who noted that the party would showcase the achievements and capacity of Tinubu in the last over 20 years said the party would do its best to sell its candidate and correct some of the wrong and erroneous narratives outside.

Omisore said that Tinubu had done a lot to move Lagos State forward in all front and deserve to be elected.

“We have to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vote APC in all elections. He is the only choice we have and that is the best we can have at this point in time. There is no alternative to it. How do you compare them?”