NTDC Boss, Folly Coker’s Grateful Moment

By all standards, Folorunsho Folarin-Coker is an accomplished man. His status makes him the envy of many, as he towers far above some of his contemporaries. He is influential with high-wired connections.

For the Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), last week will go down as most memorable, as he glided graciously into yet another year before the eyes of his loved ones. The highly connected Lagos big boy who has done so well for himself was celebrated to the high heavens on that day. The day was fun-filled for the amiable dude, whose popularity and influence have been on the rise in recent times with enviable pedigree.

Though many had thought that the handsome Folarin-Coker would throw his gate open for a lavish birthday shindig in celebration, he instead opted for a very private celebration. The amiable dude, in the past, had organised several shindigs that turned out to be the talk-of-town.

With his experience about life, birthday for the Baba Eto of Yorubaland is a moment to reflect on beautiful memories and appreciate the Giver of life for preserving him at a time when many of his peers who could afford all the luxuries of life had been visited by the dreaded Grim Reaper, taking them on a sojourn of no return.

On that day, he was said to have been literally bombarded with a torrent of birthday messages and an outpour of encomiums from friends, well-wishers, fans as well as admirers.

When he was appointed the DG of NTDC, he was hailed by several people from across the country. At the end of his first term, he was found to be deserving of another term, particularly for his passion and drive to sell Nigeria to the rest of the world. The news of his re-appointment caused wild jubilations, as players in the tourism industry, his fans and admirers, were excited that the best man for the job had returned with more firepower.

For his stellar performance, his reappointment showed that he is doing something different. It was gathered that stakeholders and tourism experts in the country also lauded President Buhari for re-appointing him.

As much as possible, the hardworking and detribalized dude has continually put the country on the global map in the area of tourism, which was hitherto literally comatose.

