Mouka Reiterates Commitment to Backward Integrates Eco-friendly Raw Materials

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products, has affirmed that it would continue to invest into research that would allow them backward integrate local raw material into the production of eco-friendly products.

However, with the company now part of Dolidol International Group, it also pledged to work with its loyal business partners in recognition of their contribution to the company’s growth trajectory.

Speaking in Lagos at an event to reward its business partner, Mouka’s Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, commended the Business Partners for their continued loyalty to the brand.

According to him, the firm has acquired one of the latest technologies in the world that makes them produce products that are internationally recognised to continue to deepen its market share and create a viable product for its partners and consumers.

He maintained that they would continue to invest in research in local eco-friendly materials to produce eco-friendly products.

He said, “As much as possible some of our inputs or materials that we can convert to local, we have backward integrated and converted them. Am sure you know we are now producing pillows in fiber, because most of our pillows are now made from recycled PETS bottles. Which means we do not have to spend foreign exchange to get our inputs, but we are also researching a lot of things that take us ahead of competition.”

Commenting on their local business partners, he said, “Mouka’s success story spanning over 63 years would not have been possible without your hard work and dedication. Our ability to maintain the leading position in the sleep industry of Nigeria could not have been possible without you. We call you partners because you have continued to demonstrate immense commitment to this relationship which has resulted in steady growth and achievement of our business objectives.”

At the event, gifts such as Tricycles, Air Conditioners and Television sets were presented to business partners.

For the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa,who urged the business partners to do more in the year’s second half, announced a new scheme that would see business partners travel to Rio de Janeiro, Marakesh in Morocco and Zanzibar in Tanzania upon achievement of their sales target for July to December of 2022.

According to the President of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), Dr Nnenna Chigbo, ‘’when you sleep well, your mental and physical health improves. With the Mouka Wellbeing range of orthopedic mattresses, you sleep better and wake up with a strong body to tackle your day”.

In the same vein, the President of National Association of Orthopedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT), Dr Onigbinde Teslim, said, “before our endorsement, Mouka has been a household name in Nigeria, but as scientists, we needed proof. We analysed their processes and products and found Mouka mattresses, especially the Wellbeing range, to be world-class and ideal for back health and general wellness”.