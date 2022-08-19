Lagos Extends Okada Ban to Four More LGAs





Segun James

The Lagos State government has ordered a ban on commercial motorcycles also known as Okada in four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and their respective Local Council Development Areas effective from September 1, 2022.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde who disclosed this, said the affected four LGAs are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu and Mushin while the six Local Council Development Areas are Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Bariga, Odi-Olowo and Ejigbo.

Following the directive, the state government directed the Nigeria Police Force, the Army, Navy, Air force and other law enforcement formations within the state to form the “Anti-Okada Squad” that would enforce the implementation of the phase two ban.

The government had in June banned commercial motorcycles in six LGAs and their respective nine LCDAs including all major bridges and highways of the State.

The latest move brings to 10 the LGAs where Okada riding is banned out the 20 LGAs in the state.

Consequently, effective September 1, Okada operations would no longer be welcomed in the city-centres of the state.

The Commissioner explained, “So, having critically accessed these resolutions and the challenges of Okada Operations on the Security Architecture of the State, recommended to Mr. Governor not to go back on the already laid down phased ban in a bid to sustain the gains.

“The state government has received empirical reports from the Ministry of Health, Lagos State Health Service Commission and the Lagos State Police Command on the accident and crime rates in order to analyse the impact of the ban on Safety and Security before and during the ban within the affected areas of the State.”

According to the Commissioner, the collation of accidents from LASTMA, State Ministry of Health and Police Command as regard Okada operation in the state showed that in January – 387, February – 375, March – 551, April – 409, May – 416, and June – 289.

However, he disclosed that there was a significant reduction in the number of accidents in July, after the partial ban declared by the state government.

A report from LASTMA confirmed that the accident rate as it related to commercial motorcycles had reduced by 4 per cent (that is 68 accident cases were recorded in June as against 74 recorded in May).

Also, the Ministry of Health revealed that the accident rate reduced to 63.5 per cent in all General Hospitals across the states (that is 176 accident cases were reported in June as against 277 recorded cases in May).

Oladeinde added: “The data shows that the operation has significant gains and compliance rate in the concerned areas as available records’ show that crime and accident rate has reduced astronomically by 86 per cent and 63.7 per cent respectively within the period under review and a total of 7,500 motorcycles have been impounded and crushed accordingly, hence, the need to sustain this achievement.

“Based on the apparent positive impact of the ban and the resolution of the stakeholders’ forum, Mr. Governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four LGs and their respective five LCDAs for the second phase of the total ban, in addition to the on-going ban in the Six (6) LGs and their respective LCDAs.

“This decision is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to decline in accident and crime rates as well as to continue to bring sanity to our communities within the state.”

He however implored the general public to join hands with the state government by complying with the decision of the government geared towards combating the monster that Okada operation has created.

He added, “While the ban is in force, the public are advised to resort to alternative and sustainable means of transportation provided in the state such as the first and last mile transport scheme, the BRT Scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (Lagride) and other acceptable modes of transportation to go about their daily activities.

“Furthermore, the state government’s existing interventions aimed at empowering her citizens should equally be accessed as an alternative means of livelihood for the affected riders.”