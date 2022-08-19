 Kwankwaso Appoints Jibrin, Ladipo Johnson as Campaign Spokespersons

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has approved the appointment of Abdulmumin Jibrin and Ladipo Johnson as the spokespersons of his presidential campaign.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant to Kwankwaso, Ibrahim Adamu, and made available to THISDAY in Kano yesterday, he said the duo were chosen because of their wealth of experience in strategic communication and commitment to the NNPP.

According to him, “They were appointed because of their extensive network and reach as well as their belief in our shared conviction that a new and better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.”

While appreciating the new spokespersons for accepting to continue to serve the movement and the country in their new roles, Kwankwaso congratulated them, and urged them to take the message of the NNPP and the RMK2023 campaign to every nook and cranny of the country that Nigeria will be saved from the current drift, and that NNPP government will create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development are guaranteed.

Jibrin is a former member of the House of Representatives with extensive experience in campaign management and public affairs.

An astute politician and consummate mobiliser, Jibrin holds a BSc, MSc and doctorate from the University of Abuja and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with majors in Politics, Diplomacy and International Affairs.

He holds a PLD, SEP, and MBA from Harvard, London and SBS Zurich respectively. He also completed programmes on negotiation, decision making, strategy and marketing from the Harvard and European Institute of Business Administration, INSEAD France.

Meanwhile, Ladipo Johnson is a barrister, the managing partner at Agbese and Johnson (Legal Consultants), and also the president of the African Institute of Enterprise Development and Management. He is a renowned public affairs analyst and a former gubernatorial and House of Representative candidate in Lagos State.

Johnson is a graduate of the Lagos State University and the convener of Johnson Initiative for Positive Impact.

Reacting to his appointment, Abdulmumin stated that: “It is an honour to serve as official spokesperson of the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council.”

According to a statement in his verified Facebook page, he said: “I will put in my best in discharging this responsibility as with every assignment I have handled. A new Nigeria beacons. #RMKForPresident #NNPP.”