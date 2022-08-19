Dean Admits He Got VAR Decision Wrong over Cucurella Hair Pull

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mike Dean has admitted that he should have advised referee Anthony Taylor to consult the pitch-side monitor over Cristian Romero’s hair pull on Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella was hauled to the ground by Romero during Chelsea’s intense 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but the Argentine defender escaped punishment for potential violent conduct, despite replays clearly showing he had yanked the former Brighton defender down by his hair.

Tottenham subsequently scored from the following phase of play, as Harry Kane nodded in Ivan Perisic’s corner, with on-field referee Taylor coming in for a barrage of criticism after the game for not dismissing Romero.

But writing in a newspaper column for Mail+, Mike Dean, who was the VAR on duty at Stamford Bridge, has accepted full responsibility for not referring Taylor to the monitor at pitch-side – and admitted that not suggesting he view the footage for potential violent conduct was the wrong decision.