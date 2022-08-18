Pastor Remanded for Raping Minor in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has remanded a 45 -year-old prophet, Adeleye Akingbaso, in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, for allegedly raping a teenager in Ekiti State.

According to the charge, Prophet Adeleye Akingbaso was suspected to have committed offence of rape on a 13-year old girl, at Ajowa Area of Ado Ekiti on 25th July, 2022.

In his ruling yesterday, Magistrate Olu Bamidele said: “The defendant is ordered to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti pending issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions”.

In her statement to the Police, the victim said: “The Prophet is my mother’s friend, he used to sleep in our house. On that day, my mummy left for night duty, but the Prophet slept in our house. In the midnight, he woke me and said I had bed wet, I said no.

“He gave me shea butter and salt to rub my private part, I did as he directed. When I woke the second day, I saw him beside me and discovered that I have been raped. He warned me not to tell anybody, because I will run mad.

“He came back the third day, he said, he wanted to renew what he gave me earlier by having sex with me. I ran out of the house and informed our neighbours. They called my mother and narrated what happened to her. He was arrested and handed over to the Police”.

Requesting for the remand order, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Bamigbade Olumide, explained that granting the order will allow police to complete their investigations and forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The case has been adjourned to 29th September, 2022 for hearing.