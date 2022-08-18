Olu of Warri’s First Anniversary Kicks Off with Praise, Worship

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The first anniversary of the Olu of Warri in Delta State, Ogiame Atuwatse III, kicked off yesterday with praise, worship and novelty football matches in Warri, Delta State.

The Ogiame Atuwatse III was coronated on August 21, 2021, as the 21th Olu of Warri, eight months after the late king, Ogiame Ikenwoli, joined his ancestors.

Thousands of Itsekiri people and well-wishers turned up at the Nana College, Warri, to witnessed the novelty matches as part of the programme of events lined up for the celebration.

Also, they turned up in large numbers in the evening at Aghofen, Olu of Warri palace, to join the king in a programme tagged: ‘Ogiame Atuwatse III Praise Day’.

Among those who performed at the praise and worship service were Iwere Praise Choir, Jedidiah, Sonia Grey, Smart Edah, Blossom Mene, Heritage Choir, Oritsegbubemi Babine, Emily, Ogono for Jesus, Deaconess Lizzy Tuoyo, and Reverend Igho.

Reverend Chris Akperi gave the ministration while Reverend Godwin Kuroko performed the offering for the service.

Royal games and Iwere music concert would hold today while a medical outreach is slated for tomorrow at Koko community in Warri North Local Government area of the

state.

On Saturday, homage paying and cultural display will hold at Ode Itsekiris, the ancestral home of the Itsekiris, with the weeklong activities rounding off on Sunday with a Thanksgiving service and homage paying at Aghofen, Olu of Warri palace in Warri.