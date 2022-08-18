  • Thursday, 18th August, 2022

Olu of Warri’s First Anniversary Kicks Off with Praise, Worship

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The first anniversary of the Olu of Warri in Delta State, Ogiame Atuwatse III, kicked off yesterday with praise, worship and novelty football matches in Warri, Delta State.

The Ogiame Atuwatse III was coronated on August 21, 2021, as the 21th Olu of Warri, eight months after the late king, Ogiame Ikenwoli, joined his ancestors.

Thousands of Itsekiri people and well-wishers turned up at the Nana College, Warri, to witnessed the novelty matches as part of the programme of events lined up for the celebration.

Also, they turned up in large numbers in the evening at Aghofen, Olu of Warri palace, to join the king in a programme tagged: ‘Ogiame Atuwatse III Praise Day’.

Among those who performed at the praise and worship service were Iwere Praise Choir, Jedidiah, Sonia Grey, Smart Edah, Blossom Mene, Heritage Choir, Oritsegbubemi Babine, Emily, Ogono for Jesus, Deaconess Lizzy Tuoyo, and Reverend Igho.

Reverend Chris Akperi gave the ministration while Reverend Godwin Kuroko performed the offering for the service.

Royal games and Iwere music concert would hold today while a medical outreach is slated for tomorrow at Koko community in Warri North Local Government area of the
state.

On Saturday, homage paying and cultural display will hold at Ode Itsekiris, the ancestral home of the Itsekiris, with the weeklong activities rounding off on Sunday with a Thanksgiving service and homage paying at Aghofen, Olu of Warri palace in Warri.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.