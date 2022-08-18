Lagos Bans Commercial Motorcycle Operations in Four more LGs, Six LCDAs

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has banned commercial motorcycle also known as Okada operations in four more local government areas and six local council development areas (LCDAs) effective from 1st September 2022.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who made the pronouncement in Lagos Thursday, said that the affected local governments area are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu and Mushin, while the six LCDAs are Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Bariga, Odi-Olowo and Ejigbo.

With the pronouncement, the state government has directed the Nigeria Police Force, the Army, Navy, Air Force and other law enforcement formations within the state to form the “Anti-Okada Squad” that will enforce the implementation of the phase 2 ban.

The government had in June banned the operation of commercial motorcycles in six local governments and nine LCDAs in the state.

The latest move brings to 10 out of the 20 local governments in the state where commercial motorcycles are banned from operating.

Consequently, effective 1st September, okada operations will no longer be welcome in the city-centres of the state.

The commissioner said: “So, having critically assessed these resolutions and the challenges of Okada operations on the security architecture of the state recommended to Mr. Governor not to go back on the already laid down phase ban in a bid to sustain the gains, the state government has received empirical reports from the Ministry of Health, Lagos State Health Service Commission and the Lagos State Police Command on the accident and crime rates in order to analyse the impact of the ban on safety and security before and during the ban within the affected areas of the state.”

According to the commissioner, the collation of accidents from LASTMA, state Ministry of Health and Police Command relating to Okada operation in the state showed that in January, there were 387 accidents; February, 375; March, 551; April, 409; May, 416; and June, 289.

However, there was a significant reduction in the number of accidents in July, just four months after the partial ban declared by the state government.

A report from LASTMA confirmed that the accident rate relating to commercial motorcycles had reduced by 4%, that is 68 accident cases were recorded in June as against 74 recorded in May.

Also from the Ministry of Health, the accident rate has reduced to 63.5% in all general hospitals across the state, that is 176 accident cases were reported in June as against 277 recorded cases in May.

Oladeinde stated: “The data shows that the operation has significant gains and compliance rate in the concerned areas as available records show that crime and accident rate has reduced astronomically by 86% and 63.7% respectively within the period under review and a total of 7,500 motorcycles have been impounded and crushed accordingly, hence, the need to sustain this achievement.

“Based on the apparent positive impact of the ban and the resolution of the stakeholders’ forum, Mr. Governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four LGs and their respective five LCDAs for the second phase of the total ban, in addition to the on-going ban in the six (6) LGs and their respective LCDAs.

“This decision is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to decline in accident and crime rates, as well as to continue to bring sanity to our communities within the state.”

He however implored the general public to join hands with the state government by complying with the decision of the government geared towards combating the monster that Okada operation has created.

He added: “While the ban is in force, the public are advised to resort to alternative and sustainable means of transportation provided in the state such as the First and Last Mile Transport Scheme, the BRT Scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (Lagride) and other acceptable modes of transportation to go about their daily activities.

“Furthermore, the state government’s existing interventions aimed at empowering her citizens should equally be accessed as an alternative means of livelihood for the affected riders. These interventions are coordinated by the following MDAs: Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA); (vocational training), Ministry of Wealth Creations and Employment;(internship programmes), Office of Civic Engagement; Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) (Loan for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Lagos Economic Acceleration Programme (LEAP); Ministry of Agriculture (Agric YES); Ministry of Education (CodeLagos Scheme) and many others.