Guinness Empowers Imo Women with Mobile Bar, Gifts

Amby Uneze in Owerri



Guinness Nigeria Plc in its continued effort to promote corporate social responsibility recorded another milestone yesterday as it empowered over 50 women from Umuebie in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State with mobile bar and drinks.

The intervention was to assist the beneficiaries in improving the living standard of their families valuable and useful. Declaring open the ceremony which took place at the Umuebie playground, the Marketing and Innovation Director of Guinness, Mark Mugisha disclosed that that the motive behind the company’s gesture during the annual August women gathering of the community was a way of making their brand popular among women as well as promoting the culture of the people by giving them sense of belonging and appreciating their women hood.

According to him, the role of Guinness in facilitating the August meeting creates an exciting moment and experience which the company strongly pays passionate appeal about.

He said, “the period allows us to be part of the long lasting celebration of women among the Igboland as they are committed to standing out and making a remarkable impact towards the development of their communities,” adding “as a brand, we are committed to supporting, empowering and celebrating women in ways most natural to them.”

“It is noted that premium beer Guinness remains a champion of diversity and inclusion, which is embedded in the brand DNA, diversity shines brightly all the way from its marketing and communications assets, through to its experiential, audio, visual and digital expressions. It is why Guinness’ portrayal of women is distinctly elevated across the category,” he said.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Umuebie community, Eze Leo Mike Enwerem thanked Guinness for finding his community ideal to celebrate the women for the second year running.

He appealed to them to sustain the effort in their bid to develop and empower the women.

The women leader in the community, Mrs. Gertrude Onuoha in her remarks lauded Guinness for sustaining the event and pleaded with them for more assistance, especially renovation of their community health centre.

Highlights of the occasion were the free medical care given to the women by the company.

The women displayed cultural shows, dances, and match past competition among the women from various villages that make up the community. Nigerian musical icon and legend, Onyeka Onwenu was there to lighten the ceremony.