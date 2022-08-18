CS-SUNN Pushes for Increased Budget to Tackle Malnutrition in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) said it was mounting pressure on the Nasarawa State government to increase its budgetary allocations to nutrition in order to effectively fight malnutrition in the state.

Consequently, the Human Resource/Admin Officer of CS-SUNN, Mr. Victor Onyeka, led a delegation from the Abuja Head Office of the CS-SUNN for a four-day advocacy visit to Nasarawa State Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking to journalists shortly after rounding up the four-day advocacy visit to the state, the CS-SUNN Human Resource Officer explained that the mission of the delegation in Nasarawa State was specifically to press for increased and timely release of nutrition budget in the state so as to effectively contain malnutrition among mothers and children.

He, however, lamented that funding had become an issue when it comes to fighting malnutrition.

“So we want an increase in the budget for malnutrition sensitive and specific activities, as well as timely release of the approved budget for effective implementation using the Multi Sectoral Plan of Action that has been approved by Governor Abdullahi Sule,” Onyeka said.

He concluded by expressing satisfaction that the CS-SUNN’s effort and collaboration with Nasarawa has been very mutual and supportive especially from the government side, hence hoping to continue to work in that direction and even better.

This was even as the Nasarawa State government commended CS-SUNN for been of great help by putting in its resources to see that malnutrition was tackled in the state.

Chairman of the Nasarawa State Committee on Food and Nutrition, Mr. Emmanuel Mamman Alizi, gave the commendation when speaking to journalists in Lafia shortly after receiving the delegation from the CS-SUNN.

Alizi, who is also the Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Finance, said: “They (CS-SUNN) have been of great help to us. They have put in their resources into the table to see that Nasarawa nutrition is actually living up to date.

“They have helped us in printing the Multi Sectoral Plan of Action and developed the Annual Operational Plan (AOP) for nutrition in the state.

“From our interaction, I think they are satisfied with what the state is doing. Except that they are asking for more, particularly in the area of increased budget and the releases of the funds so that our children and our mothers will actually live well.”

He, however, said what the delegation was satisfied with particularly was that Nasarawa State has a budget for nutrition, however that the CS-SUNN was concerned that sometimes approvals were given but funds were not released.

“What they brought to us is that they want to develop the Annual Operational Plan for 2023, so that we can use it for the implementation of nutrition activities in the state,”

When receiving the CS-SUNN delegation in his office, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Mr. Ahmed Yahaya, disclosed that his ministry has also taken the nutrition advocacy beyond the health ministry, to other core ministerial factors who also carry out nutritional activities.

According to the health commissioner, “we have also carried out our nutritional advocacy to the state House of Assembly for them to understand that these activities are needy and are building a future that can be competiable.

“I assure you that this ministry and the whole of its staff will make sure that we sustain, if we cannot surpass the 90 percent performance of 2019. But we will also make sure we supervise our budget to ensure that nothing is taken out of our submission in 2023, and follow suit with our actions,” Yahaya assured.

The CS-SUNN delegation had, while in the state, paid advocacy visit to the state Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Education, Water Resources, Women Affairs, Information, Finance and the Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.