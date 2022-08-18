Court Remands Suspect  for Allegedly Duping Car Buyers N13.3m in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osogbo Chief Magistrate Court, Osun State, has remanded a 45-year-old Car Dealer, Mr. Akanbi Babatunde, for allegedly duping his buyers of N13.3 million.

The defendant was tried yesterday on six count-charges bordering on fraud and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, accused the defendant of obtaining the sum of N4 million from one Ogungbemi Oluwafemi under the pretence of assisting him to purchase a Toyota Camry car, 2011 model.

Elisha said the accused also falsely obtained the sum of N5.5 million and a Venza car worth N4 million from one Ademola Musliyu under the pretense of helping him to sell the car.

He further alleged that the defendant stole the sum of N300,000 from one Folarin Adekunle, which made the total of the alleged amount N13.3 million.

Elisha alleged that the defendant committed the offence between the month of March and August 2022 at Osogbo, Osun State.

According to the charge sheet obtained by our correspondent, the offences contravene Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged allegations.

The Defense Counsel, K.S Abioye, then urged the court to grant his defendant bail noting that he would be available to face his trail.

However, the prosecution counsel objected to his bail stating that the defendant might jump bail because it took the police some effort before the accused could be apprehended using one of the victims as bait.

He added that the defendant had defrauded three other victims who had forgone the issue with him.

But Abioye countered the prosecutor’s argument as being on speculations and told the court to discountenance the objectives of the police conjecture and admit bail to his defendant.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, however, ordered the defendant to be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Center while he adjourned the case to August 24 for ruling on his bail application.