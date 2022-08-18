  • Thursday, 18th August, 2022

Buhari to Religious Leaders: Intensify Prayer for Nation’s Peace, Security

Nigeria | 36 seconds ago

•Rejoices with new Methodist prelate

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a clarion call to Nigerians especially religious leaders to pray fervently for the nation to be at peace and secured.

The president in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, called on all Nigerians, especially religious leaders, to intensify prayers for the peace and security of the nation.

He felicitated with the Archbishop of Benue and Prelate-elect of Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev Oliver Ali Aba.

The president commended the premier church in the country for the peaceful and transparent 48th/13th Biennial Conference in Abuja which has led to the emergence of a new leader.

Buhari also hailed the outgoing Prelate, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, for his achievements in the spiritual and physical growth of the church during his nine-year tenure.

As the Prelate-elect, Aba assumes office on December 1, 2022, the president wished him a successful stewardship, while urging him to build on the laudable legacies of the out-going Prelate.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.