Asharami Synergy Renovates, Upgrades MMA Police Station in Lagos 

In an effort to enhance security and sustain community policing, Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group Downstream company, has renovated and upgraded the police station on Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

Managed by Sahara Foundation, the corporate citizenship vehicle of energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, the project is one of Asharami Synergy’s corporate citizenship initiatives aimed at promoting the sustainable development goals in communities where the company operates.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd, Mr. Bethel Obioma, the MMIA police station received a complete building makeover from Asharami Synergy.

It said the project, which began in June 2022 required a comprehensive structural overhaul on the main building, adding that the project also involved internal and external upgrades, including the introduction of an inverter and solar panels to ensure the station has uninterrupted power for seamless operations, as the renovation also included electrical wiring, replacement of the entire roof, windows and doors, painting and overhaul of the facility’s toilet systems.

The statement quoted the Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Synergy, Yemi Odutola, as saying that the inclusion of solar power is in line with Asharami and Sahara Foundation’s unwavering commitment to promoting access to energy and building sustainable environments.

“This energy saving and sustainability approach applied to the renovation of the MMA police station would ensure the facility receives power-dependent real time alerts, thereby leading to improved security. Asharami Synergy is delighted at the opportunity to work with the Nigeria Police to achieve this feat,” he said.

It stated that the official handover ceremony of the renovated station took place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the MMIA Police station, as the event was hosted by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr Joseph Alabi (SP), and had the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Airport Command, CP Salem Vincent Amachree, as Special Guest of Honour and representative of the Inspector General of Police.

It also said that the event was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner, Admin and Finance, Mr Ajao Adewale; Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma; Head, Aviation and Terminal Operations, Asharami Synergy, Abiodun Olaniyan; Chief Security Officer, Sahara Group, Adeniyi Ige; and Programmes Manager, Sahara Foundation, Chisomebi Okoroafor.

Speaking at the handover event, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Airport Command, CP Amachree, described the renovation of the MMIA police station as laudable and commended the management of Asharami Synergy and Sahara Foundation for promoting efficiency and service experience through the project.

Noting the state of the station prior to the completion of the project, the statement quoted Amachree as saying: “Truly the difference is clear for all to see. I assure members of the public of the commitment of the Nigerian Police to safeguarding lives and properties and we look forward to collaboration towards keeping Nigeria secure for all.”

Also speaking at the event, the Divisional Police Officer, MMIA Police Station, Alabi, commended Asharami Synergy and Sahara Foundation for delivering the project seamlessly, adding that the morale boosting initiative will go a long way to supporting the activities of the station, as the renovated station would be fully utilized towards enhaning security in Mafoloku, with an estimated population of about 200,000 people.

The Programmes Manager, Sahara Foundation, Okoroafor, said the MMIA police station renovation is one out of several renovation projects currently ongoing across the country, as he listed Ibafon, Ijora, and Onne (in Rivers State) police stations as some of the facilities to have benefitted from the project targeted at promoting sustainable policing.