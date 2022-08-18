  • Thursday, 18th August, 2022

2023: Tinubu Meets Obasanjo in Abeokuta over Presidential Bid

Nigeria | 1 min ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Abeokuta, Ogun State home,  as part of consultations for his presidential bid.

Tinubu, who was led to the meeting by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was accompanied to the meeting by a former Interim Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; former  governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, among APC leaders and allies of the candidate.

The meeting temporarily turned the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) to some political ground as APC supporters trooped to the Penthouse of the complex.

Although the meeting held behind closed-doors, THISDAY gathered that it was not unconnected to the 2023 presidential election.

Soon after the meeting, Tinubu went straight to the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto without speaking to journalists, who had been waiting since 10:00am.

But while at the stadium, he told the gathering, peopled mainly by artisans and party supporters, that the campaign had not started.

He said he only came to say hello to them, adding: “God bless you, God bless your children God bless your work.”

Earlier at the stadium, Abiodun told the artisans, whose annual day, was yesterday, that they should be closer to him so that he could discuss issues relating to the improvement of their trades with them.

The governor also donated a brand new bus to the artisans and the key presented to them by Tinubu.

