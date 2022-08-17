  • Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

USAID IHP Presents Items for PHC Extension Services in Bauchi

Nigeria | 4 mins ago


Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

USAID IHP has donated medical equipment and job aids for primary health care extension services in Bauchi State.

Presenting the items to the state government yesterday at the USAID IHP office, the state Director, Dr. Alhassan Siaka, said it’s meant to take basic health care services to people in the rural areas and hard-to-reach communities.

The items he noted were to be distributed to all of the 20 local government areas of the state.

According to Siaka, “This is not the first time USAID IHP has supported the Bauchi State Government, so we are doing it to bring health care services closer to the people, especially through our outreaches.”

Some of the items for outreaches include thermometer, sphygmomanometer stethoscopes, weighing scales and hospital screen for partition.

“We are also giving out mama kits that contain sanitary pad, soap, hand gloves and chlorohexcide to encourage hospital delivery as most poor and vulnerable pregnant women find it difficult to buy essential items needed for delivery.”

Siaka said the job aids are on the management of malaria, pre-eclampsia and eclampsia, essential care for labour and bleeding after birth among others.

“This job aids will assist the health worker and the communities get basic information as it’s both in English and Hausa,” he said.

USAID IHP, he stated, had supported the state with N1.2 billion for 2022.

Receiving the items, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said the items would bridge the stock gap for outreaches in the 323 PHC per ward.

