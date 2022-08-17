UBA Launches Innovative Experience Centre in Abuja

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a modern and future-forward Experience Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

The new UBA Experience Centre, which was unveiled recently, is situated at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, and is a one-stop-shop which would provide guests and visitors with a first-class experience of the banks’ offerings across various channels and touchpoints.

According to a statement, UBA’s Group Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, inaugurated the Experience centre during the annual Group Chairman’s Forum which was attended by the bank’s executive management team in Abuja.

Elumelu explained that as always, the bank has been consistent in introducing numerous innovative products and services with customer satisfaction in mind.

“UBA has invested significantly in cutting edge technology in a bid to boost its overall services to customers and meeting their needs at every touch point. “The UBA Experience Centre is a further demonstration of the bank’s unalloyed commitment to ensuring premium services as well as reaffirming its customer focused culture globally,” Elumelu said.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Oliver Alawuba said the new experience centre would go a long way towards complementing the bank’s offerings to customers visiting the hotel and beyond. He assured customers that the bank would continue to be the flagship of innovations in the African banking space.

The state of the art centre at the iconic flagship hospitality brand has a Holographic Receptionist and self-service kiosk, as it also offers Instant Card Dispensing as well as cash withdrawal and cash deposit services.

In addition, the UBA Experience Centre provides lounge and coffee station for visitors, interactive screen displays for products and services and other entertainment menus and free WIFI to access UBA services.

“UBA is at the forefront of banking innovations and recently celebrated the 4th year anniversary of its awarding winning Chat Banker, LEO. Since its inception in 2018, Leo has extended its services to various platforms from Facebook and WhatsApp where it was first launched, and now to services on Apple Business Chat’ for IOS on iPhone and iPad. LEO will also serve as the holographic receptionist at the UBA Experience Centre,” it added.